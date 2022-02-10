Public notices: 40mph speed limit change in Burchetts Green Lane

A speed limit change and road closures are among the items on this week's public notices.

Speed limits

A 40mph speed limit is set to be introduced on part of Burchetts Green Lane.

The restriction will be introduced for a 23-metre stretch of road south-east of the junction with Burchetts Green Road towards the junction with the A4 Bath Road.

The speed limit is being brought in after consultation between Windsor and Maidenhead council and Thames Valley Police.

Any objections to the proposal should be sent to rbwm.traffic@projectcentre.co.uk by Friday, March 4 quoting the reference number CD10-21-MTS-13.

Alternatively, you can write to Transport & Infrastructure, Town Hall, St Ives Road, Maidenhead.

Traffic

A section of Australia Avenue is set to close later this month. The road will be shut between properties number 24 to number 10 from 9.30am on Monday, February 28 to 3.30pm on Friday, March 4.

The closure will be in place so South East Water can carry out work locating the water supply.

A stretch of Harrow Lane will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, March 2 so inspections can be carried out on Furze Platt Level Crossing.

Harrow Lane will be shut for 20m either side of the level crossing from 1.10am to 5.10am.

An alternative route for vehicles is available via Harrow Lane, A308 Furze Platt Road, Switchback Road South, B4447 Gardner Road and Harrow Lane.

Part of Station Hill in Cookham will be temporarily closed on Thursday, March 3 so inspections can be carried out on the nearby level crossing.

Vehicles will not be able to travel along Station Hill from its junction with Station Road westward to the level crossing and Lower Road from its junction with High Road eastward to the level crossing.

The closure will be in place from 1.10am to 5.10am.

Click here to see this week's public notices.