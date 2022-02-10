Norden Farm 'hopeful' council will invest in venue after 'positive' talks

Arts venue Norden Farm says that it is ‘very hopeful’ the council will choose to invest in the centre in next year’s budget after a ‘positive meeting’ was held between the two parties last week.

Council leader Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley and the Walthams) has been under fire after the venue is proposed to receive no cash in the council's draft budget for 2022/23.

Windsor venue The Old Court was also not included in the council’s plans.

A petition by the Public Campaign for the Arts (PCA) group calling for the authority to rethink its proposals reached nearly 5,000 signatures – while Maidenhead MP Theresa May expressed her concern.

It was also revealed last month that an independent consultant was to compile a report on ways in which Norden Farm can continue to operate if funding were to cease.

In an update last Thursday, Cllr Johnson said on Twitter that the council was in receipt of this report and that a 'positive meeting' had been held between the arts venue and the local authority.

Norden Farm also took to social media last Thursday to say that it was ‘feeling very hopeful there will be a way forwards’.

CEO Jane Corry added in another update yesterday (Wednesday) that it has been 'incredibly moving' to see the support shown for the venue.

She said: “The meeting to discuss the consultant’s report was very positive. Everyone was pleased to learn Norden Farm was well managed and compared favourably to other bench marked organisations.

“We understand the report will now be discussed at cabinet. We are very hopeful that the council will choose to invest in Norden Farm in the next budget.

“We have been overwhelmed by the love and support we’ve had from our supporters. Hearing stories about what Norden Farm means to people has been incredibly moving for the whole team.

“To have our work recognised by so many different groups, individuals, artists and audiences has kept us going through this very difficult time.”

A public consultation on the draft budget ended in January ahead of the key council vote on Tuesday, February 22, with hundreds of people pointing out the arts as priority areas for the council during the survey.

Cabinet is due to convene at York House in Windsor tonight (Thursday) to make its final recommendations on the budget ahead of the crucial full council meeting later this month. The meeting will be available to broadcast live on the RBWM YouTube channel.

No announcement has yet been made on if any extra funding has been allocated in the final budget to the venue after the latest discussions between the council and Norden Farm.