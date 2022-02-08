Large company buys office space with high hopes for Maidenhead's growth

The freehold to a property in central Maidenhead has been acquired for £4.5million.

Family-owned trading company the RO acquired the freehold of 6 Bell Street from LaSalle Investment Management.

The property is let to three blue chip tenants (well-established and financially sound): Aspen Pharmacare; Profitero eCommerce performance analytics platform; and La-Z-Boy, the American furniture manufacturing business listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The office building comprises 10,821sqft and is arranged over a ground floor and two upper floors, together with 43 parking spaces.

David Kershaw, group real estate director, said:

“It made sense for [our first] investment to be in Maidenhead, a thriving town with a very active business community, which is also home to Maersk, FM Global, and Blackberry.

“Maidenhead is undergoing substantial regeneration with a number of ongoing projects in the town.

“It was the proximity to the train station which proved attractive for us particularly with the arrival of the Elizabeth Line later this year.”

“As the owners of commercial buildings in and around the London commuter belt, we are seeing a significant increase in demand from businesses looking for quality office space in these areas, which also drove our decision to invest in Maidenhead.

“Hybrid working practices and a rejection of long daily commutes are trends which are pushing businesses and people away from central London and into places like Maidenhead, well known as a royal borough with a wonderful quality of life, and only a short distance away from London for days on which a meeting in the capital is still necessary.

“With substantial capital to deploy we are keen to secure more assets which, like 6 Bell Street, have solid fundamentals as well as asset management and development potential.”