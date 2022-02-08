£100,000 available for Thames Valley groups helping to prevent crime

Matthew Barber, Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), has opened applications for his Community Fund to support projects tackling crime.

The Community Fund supports voluntary and community groups, assisting both the PCC and Thames Valley Police, in helping to prevent crime and keep communities safe.

A total of £100,000 is available in the latest round of funding, with applications opening twice a year.

Money for the scheme comes from the proceeds from the sale of items seized from criminals that cannot be returned to their rightful owners.

Organisations from across Thames Valley can apply for grants for projects that support one of these priorities:

• Strong local policing (preventing crime and protecting communities)

• Fighting serious organised crime (protecting vulnerable people)

• Fighting fraud and cybercrime (fighting modern crimes)

• Improving the criminal justice system (reducing re-offending)

• Tackling illegal encampments (reducing the impact of encampments)

The closing date for this round of applications is 4pm on Friday, March 4.

Further information, including a link to the application form, can be found at www.thamesvalley-pcc.gov.uk/get-involved/community-fund