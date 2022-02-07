COVID-19: Latest cases and hospitalisations in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough

The latest figures have been released showing the number of patients in hospital with coronavirus at the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust.

A total of 147 patients with the virus were occupying general and acute beds at the trust’s hospitals as of Tuesday, February 1.

This compared to 133 the previous week, a rise of 10.5 per cent.

The trust, which runs Wexham Park, Heatherwood and Frimley Park in Surrey, reported three COVID-19 positive patients were occupying critical care beds as of February 1.

A total of 1,775 cases of coronavirus were recorded in Windsor and Maidenhead between Saturday, January 29 and Friday, February 4.

This compared to 2,227 the previous seven days, a fall of 20.2 per cent.

In Slough, 1,813 positive cases of coronavirus were reported between Saturday, January 29 and Friday, February 4.

This was down 19 per cent from the 2,240 cases recorded over the previous week.

Changes have been made to the way COVID-19 cases are reported in England.

Previously, a person was only counted the first time they tested positive for the virus.

The new data will count each time a person has COVID-19, as long as there is 91 days between infections.