'Good vibes' in Maidenhead for Chinese New Year celebrations

Thousands of people turned out in Maidenhead town centre at the weekend as the town kicked off its Chinese New Year celebrations.

There were 'good vibes' in High Street on Saturday according to new town manager Robyn Bunyan, who helped to organise the event which saw in the Year of the Tiger.

Hanging red lanterns have been installed in the town centre and the return of the traditional Lion Dance Parade officially kicked off celebrations at the weekend courtesy of the Maidenhead-based Eagle Claw Kung Fu School UK.

Established in 1997, performers from the school teamed up with the Royal Borough to bring the event back to the town centre after being placed on hold due to coronavirus restrictions last year.

The performance and thunder drumming started at the Boy and the Boat statue in High Street with the convoy making its way through the town centre amongst the crowds, with 1,500 people lining the street.

Chinese firecrackers from White Waltham-based Shellscape Pyrotechnics added to the Lunar New Year celebrations, while King Street business Noodle Nation handed out free Chinese dishes and fortune cookies to hungry visitors.

Robyn said: "The sun was shining, the lions were dancing and the lanterns were in the high street. It was a great turnout, everyone was having a great time.

"It was a really good atmosphere, everyone felt the good vibes. I think the turnout showed that people want these things and they are desperate to get back to some sort of normality.

"The high street is looking lovely with the lanterns and it just feels like a very good celebration time at the moment - we have got the Winter Olympics in China as well which ties in with it.

"You would be a fool not to come down."

The celebrations continue later in the month with a free craft activity hosted by Explore Learning Maidenhead, taking place in the Nicholsons Shopping Centre on Thursday, February 24 during half term.

And on Saturday that week, Maidenhead High Street will host a food market celebrating the nations who mark the Chinese New Year, with hot food, snacks, treats and drinks all on offer.

Search for @MakeMaidenhead on Instagram or MakeMaidenhead on Facebook to stay in touch with upcoming events.