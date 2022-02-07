Water company to triple number of apprenticeship roles

South East Water will be tripling the number of apprentices it takes on within the next year.

The utility company has apprentices from 20 to 65 years old working right the way through the business from customer service, engineering, operations, human resources and procurement.

Sian Jenkins, head of human resources, South East Water said:

“We hope that our plans improve our social mobility and give equal opportunity across all our departments, especially in the more traditional jobs which have been dominated by one particular gender.”

Maisie Carter, whose apprenticeship was in human resources said: “If I had decided to take a different route I genuinely do not believe I would be in the position I am today.”

Working in engineering, Craig Tooth said: “I will always be appreciative of the opportunities that have been given to me by South East Water as I now have a career path to follow.”

Paul Mansey, who at 46 is one of South East Water’s oldest apprentices within the operations department, said: “I have never turned any training opportunity down. I always tell people to just go for it as the sense of achievement is worth it.”

National Apprenticeship Week is running from today (February 7) to Sunday (February 13).

South East Water’s apprenticeship programme is now open for applicants on its website at www.southeastwater.co.uk/careers