    Wargrave community choir appeals for new members

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Wargrave community choir appeals for new members

    A community choir in Wargrave is putting out an appeal for more members as it reaches its fifth birthday.

    Wargrave Community Choir launched in February 2017. It is a not-for-profit choir, attended and run by local residents of Wargrave and surrounding villages, including Sonning, Twyford and Crazies Hill.

    It welcomes everyone of all ages to join it at its weekly rehearsals, held on Tuesdays from 8pm at Robert Piggott Infant School, Beverley Gardens Wargrave.

    There are no auditions for membership and no choir singing experience is necessary. Music director Jonny Fitzpatrick coaches the choir to sing a mix of genres from song sheets.

    Members pay a small contribution to the choir’s running costs and it offers bursaries to ensure it is affordable to anyone wishing to sing.

    The choir performs at local events including the Henley Festival and Reading mayor’s ‘Let’s Sing’ competition. 

    For more information, visit www.wargravecommunitychoir.co.uk

