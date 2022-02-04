SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Crime round-up: Spate of thefts from cars in Maidenhead

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Crime round-up: Spate of car thefts in Maidenhead

    The following crimes have been reported in Maidenhead in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.

    You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org 

    All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts. (Jeffrey.pick@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk)

    Maidenhead Central:

    Friday, January 28, 5.20pm, King Street. Green and purple delivery scooter stolen from outside a shop. Ref. No: 432200241731

    Saturday, January 29, 2.30pm, North Town Road. Car egged. Ref. No: 432200242951

    Monday, January 31, Monday 11.30am-12 noon, Queen Street. Car rear windscreen smashed. Ref. No: 43220047711

    Tuesday, February 1, High Town Road. A witness saw a man on a bike, pull up beside a car, smash the passenger window, reach in and take something, then ride away as the car alarm sounded. Ref. No: 43220048474

    Tuesday, February 1, 8.30pm – Wednesday, February 2, 9am, West Street car park. Car driver’s window smashed – nothing stolen Ref. No: 43220048911

    Tuesday, February 1, 7.20pm-9pm, Grenfell Place. Locked up bike stolen – chain cut and left behind. A blue / green, Carrera Valour bike. Ref. No: 43220048777

    Friday, February 4, Friday 9.35am, Florence Avenue. Car wing mirror damaged. This was witnessed. Ref. No: 432200252513

    Wednesday, February 2, 2.45pm, High Town Road. Car driver’s side window smashed. Car searched, nothing stolen. Ref. No: 43220049402

    Tuesday, February 1, – Wednesday, February 2, West Street car park. Car driver’s window smashed with a branch. Searched, nothing stolen. Ref. No: 43220048911

    Riverside and Belmont:

    Saturday, January 22, 6.45pm – Friday, January 28, 9.30am, Ray Mill Road East. Car badly keyed. Ref. No: 43220040890

    Bisham, Cookham, Hurley, The Walthams, Littlewick Green and Knowl Hill:

    Saturday, January 29 – Wednesday, February 2, The Terrace, Bath Road, Knowl Hill. Car front index plates stolen. The rear index plates damaged. Ref. No: 43220049385

    Tuesday, February 1, 9.15am, High Street, Hurley. Beige Range Rover, index RV ** OWB, stolen from outside a house. Keyless car theft. Ref. No: 43220046935

    Pinkneys Green and Furze Platt:

    Monday, January 31, 10.10am, Cannon Lane. Car index plates stolen. Ref. No; 432200240552

    Thursday, February 3, 11.30am, Switchback Road West. Burglary. The owner returned to find their front door open. A front window had been forced. There is video footage of the offender leaving the property carrying a cardboard box. Not known what was stolen. Ref. No: 43220051048

    Boyn Hill, Cox Green and Woodlands Park

    Friday, February 4, 1.35am, Manor Lane. The owner has video footage of a man riding his bike along the road trying car door handles. Ref. No: 43220052162

    Oldfield, Bray and Holyport:

    Friday, January 28, 2.45am, Fifield Road, Fifield. Black Range Rover index SWO ** D stolen A keyless car theft. Ref. No: 43220040552

    Wednesday, February 2, 6pm-8pm, Golf Club car park. Locked up bike stolen. A black Carrera, mountain bike. Ref. No; 43220049057

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved