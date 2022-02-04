Crime round-up: Spate of thefts from cars in Maidenhead

The following crimes have been reported in Maidenhead in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org

All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts. (Jeffrey.pick@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk)

Maidenhead Central:

Friday, January 28, 5.20pm, King Street. Green and purple delivery scooter stolen from outside a shop. Ref. No: 432200241731

Saturday, January 29, 2.30pm, North Town Road. Car egged. Ref. No: 432200242951

Monday, January 31, Monday 11.30am-12 noon, Queen Street. Car rear windscreen smashed. Ref. No: 43220047711

Tuesday, February 1, High Town Road. A witness saw a man on a bike, pull up beside a car, smash the passenger window, reach in and take something, then ride away as the car alarm sounded. Ref. No: 43220048474

Tuesday, February 1, 8.30pm – Wednesday, February 2, 9am, West Street car park. Car driver’s window smashed – nothing stolen Ref. No: 43220048911

Tuesday, February 1, 7.20pm-9pm, Grenfell Place. Locked up bike stolen – chain cut and left behind. A blue / green, Carrera Valour bike. Ref. No: 43220048777

Friday, February 4, Friday 9.35am, Florence Avenue. Car wing mirror damaged. This was witnessed. Ref. No: 432200252513

Wednesday, February 2, 2.45pm, High Town Road. Car driver’s side window smashed. Car searched, nothing stolen. Ref. No: 43220049402

Tuesday, February 1, – Wednesday, February 2, West Street car park. Car driver’s window smashed with a branch. Searched, nothing stolen. Ref. No: 43220048911

Riverside and Belmont:

Saturday, January 22, 6.45pm – Friday, January 28, 9.30am, Ray Mill Road East. Car badly keyed. Ref. No: 43220040890

Bisham, Cookham, Hurley, The Walthams, Littlewick Green and Knowl Hill:

Saturday, January 29 – Wednesday, February 2, The Terrace, Bath Road, Knowl Hill. Car front index plates stolen. The rear index plates damaged. Ref. No: 43220049385

Tuesday, February 1, 9.15am, High Street, Hurley. Beige Range Rover, index RV ** OWB, stolen from outside a house. Keyless car theft. Ref. No: 43220046935

Pinkneys Green and Furze Platt:

Monday, January 31, 10.10am, Cannon Lane. Car index plates stolen. Ref. No; 432200240552

Thursday, February 3, 11.30am, Switchback Road West. Burglary. The owner returned to find their front door open. A front window had been forced. There is video footage of the offender leaving the property carrying a cardboard box. Not known what was stolen. Ref. No: 43220051048

Boyn Hill, Cox Green and Woodlands Park

Friday, February 4, 1.35am, Manor Lane. The owner has video footage of a man riding his bike along the road trying car door handles. Ref. No: 43220052162

Oldfield, Bray and Holyport:

Friday, January 28, 2.45am, Fifield Road, Fifield. Black Range Rover index SWO ** D stolen A keyless car theft. Ref. No: 43220040552

Wednesday, February 2, 6pm-8pm, Golf Club car park. Locked up bike stolen. A black Carrera, mountain bike. Ref. No; 43220049057