Public notices: Road closures and Maidenhead 10-home plan

This week's public notices in the Advertiser contain information on a series of road closures across the Royal Borough, as well as an application for ten new homes in Maidenhead.

Traffic and travel

A Royal Borough road will close during the day later this month as works on the highway are carried out there.

Fifield Road will be shut from 9.30am on Wednesday, February 23 until 3.30pm on Friday, February 25.

Vehicles will not be able to travel along the road from its junction with Meadow Way northward for a distance of 57 metres.

Alternative diversion routes for drivers affected by the closure will be via Fifield Road, the A308 Windsor Road and the B3024 Oakley Green Road.

The purpose of the road closure is due to works on the highway to replace water covers.

Drivers are also reminded that Grubwood Lane in Cookham Dean will be partially closed for three days in February.

The road is due to shut for 491 metres southwards from its junction with Quarry Wood Road from 8am to 4pm on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Workers will be removing dangerous trees near the highway during the closure.

Elsewhere, Oldfield Road will be closed overnight on Wednesday from 10pm until 5am.

The road is due to shut to allow Network Rail to carry out bridge inspections which could cause a danger to the public.

Diversion routes will be in place for via Bridge Road, St Cloud Way, Bad Godesberg Way, Frascati Way, Grenfell Place, King Street, Braywick Road and Stafferton Way.

Meanwhile, a section of Forlease Road will be shut overnight on Thursday next week due to Network Rail works.

The road will be shut between Langdale Close and Forlease Drive from 10pm until 5am the following morning. Diversion routes will be available via Oldfield Road and Bridge Road.

The council has also reminded motorists that Norden Road will be closed overnight for a several days later this month.

Vehicles will not be able to drive between its junction with Boyn Valley Road and The Croft between 10pm and 6am from Monday, February 21 until Saturday, February 26.

The diversion route for vehicle traffic is via Wootton Way, the A4 Bath Road, A4 Castle Hill,

A308 Frascati Way, A308 Grenfell Place, A308 King Street, A308 Braywick Road, Shoppenhangers Road and Norreys Drive.

Railway bridge de-vegetation and brick work repairs are the reasons behind the road closure.

Planning

An application has been submitted to the council to build 10 new homes in Maidenhead.

The properties would be located at 4A Boyn Valley Road and if approved, will include a new access route, bin stores and associated parking and landscaping.

The applicant plans to demolish all of the existing buildings before commencing any development.

Over in White Waltham, Longwood Farm in Smewins Road has applied to the Royal Borough for permission to build two poultry sheds and silos.

And in Furze Platt, a homeowner has applied for an extension to an existing roof to construct a Juliet balcony.

The application has come from 45 Furze Platt Road.

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.