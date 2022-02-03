£700 fuel price rise will 'put more people into problem debt' in Maidenhead

Energy bills for the average household will rise by an average of £700 a year from April 1 – putting further pressure on those already struggling.

Regulator Ofgem said the energy price cap is to rise. This is the maximum amount energy companies can charge, designed to protect consumers, and can be changed twice a year.

There are two price caps – variable and pre-payment metres. Around 4.5million households are on a metre, which is set to rise more.

This cap will be going up to £2,017 a year, which is 54 per cent. That would make a standard tariff £1,971.

Variable rates are set to rise by 50 per cent, making an average annual bill for gas and electricity about £1,915.

Ofgem estimates that 22 million households are currently on variable rates. The number increased by around 2 million customers whose suppliers have gone bust in the last year.

This was because the suppliers could not honour the prices offered to customers while paying soaring wholesale gas prices.

Wholesale prices have quadrupled in the last year.

The price cap increase follows another last October, when it rose by 12 per cent to £1,277. There is a chance the cap may be increased again this coming October.

Ofgem says it knows this much larger increase on the cap will be 'extremely worrying' for many, and customers should contact their supplier with concerns.

Jeremy Sandell, CEO of Citizens Advice East Berkshire said this is only going to exacerbate the already increased problem of more people calling the service over financial worries.

“We’re already seeing a lot of people coming to use with challenges paying their bills, versus their weekly shopping,” he said.

“There are foodbanks but there are no such things as gas or electricity banks. It’s normal that most companies will just move to the cap, which is going to put more people into debt.

“That’s very much happening in Maidenhead and Slough at the moment.”

Debbie Gee of Maidenhead Foodshare says the foodbank is gearing up for an expected increase in use – though it cannot predict what that will be.

“We won’t see the effect for a couple of weeks [into April]. We’re at the moment presuming what’s going to happen – it could be much worse or much better,” she said.

In the meantime it is preparing for the worst-case scenario, looking to take on more volunteers in the next few months and make sure it is getting enough donations.

“When people are feeling the punch, they don’t donate as much – those little donations are reduced. We have already noticed this drop quite dramatically,” said Debbie.

Though, she added, fortunately it is still receiving a few large donations from those individuals who can afford to do so.

“We have had people say they’re not in a position to donate but they are in a position to give their time – which is just as valuable,” Debbie added.

“The big message is, we’re here to help everyone that is in food crisis. Don’t worry about if it’s ‘fuel or food’ – we can help.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said the Government is taking ‘direct action’ with an energy bills rebate which will provide the majority of families with £350 of financial support.

People will receive this in two instalments – as a one-off discount on their council tax and as a rebate on energy bills in October, which will be repaid over five years.