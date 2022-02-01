Maidenhead to mark Year of the Tiger as Chinese New Year starts

Maidenhead High Street is set to be transformed this month to mark the start of the Chinese New Year, with the return of the traditional lion dance parade among the entertainment planned.

Today (February 1, 2022) marks the 'Year of the Tiger', a creature which symbolises strength and bravery within the Asian culture, and people born during this year - in 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974 and 1962 - are said to share similar characteristics to the big cat.

The council has announced that a series of events are set to take place across Maidenhead over the coming days to coincide with Chinese New Year.

Hanging red lanterns - symbolising 'warmth and good fortune' - are being installed in the town and are funded by the European Regional Development (ERDF) Welcome Back Fund.

ERDF funding aims to support the safe return to high streets since the pandemic.

Chinese New Year celebrations then kick off in style this Saturday, February 5 with the return of the Lion Dance Parade.

Established in Maidenhead in 1997, performers from the Eagle Claw Kung Fu School UK have teamed up with the Royal Borough to bring the event back to the town centre after being placed on hold due to previous coronavirus restrictions.

Celebrations last took place in 2020 when Maidenhead saw in the Year of the Rat.

The traditional Lion Dance, Kung Fu performance and thunder drumming will start at 1pm from the Boy and the Boat statue in High Street.

The celebrations continue later in February with a free craft activity hosted by Explore Learning Maidenhead, taking place in the Nicholsons Shopping Centre.

And on Saturday, February 26, Maidenhead High Street will host a food market celebrating the nations who mark the Chinese New Year, with hot food, snacks, treats and drinks all on offer.

Cllr David Coppinger, the council's lead member for Maidenhead, said: "We’re fortunate in the Royal Borough to have people from diverse cultures that mark the Lunar New Year, and these colourful activities give our whole community the chance to celebrate together while supporting our recovery.

"I wish everyone a very happy Lunar New Year and look forward to the celebrations.”

Robyn Bunyan, Maidenhead town manager, added: “The Lunar New Year celebrations in Maidenhead are not to be missed.

"This year, with the addition of the town centre decorations, craft and food market there should be a great buzz in the town – make sure you are keeping up to date with events on our social media pages."

Search for @MakeMaidenhead on Instagram or MakeMaidenhead on Facebook to stay in touch with planned events.