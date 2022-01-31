Firefighters called to remove part of hanging-off roof in Maidenhead

Firefighters from Maidenhead and Langley fire stations were called to Farm Road in Maidenhead at 1.30pm this afternoon (Monday) to deal with a roof partly blown off by the wind.

The roof of a year-old extension was worked loose by wind and rain and firefighters had to remove part of it to make it safe.

Crews worked for an hour at the scene.

Firefighters from the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service advise those getting extensions to check to make sure the roof is in good condition.