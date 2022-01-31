Maidenhead MP Theresa May scolds Prime Minister following Sue Gray report

Maidenhead MP Theresa May has blasted Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons following the release of the initial findings of Sue Gray report on Monday afternoon.

The former PM questioned why Number 10 had not observed the ‘regulations they had imposed on members of the public’ over revelations of partying in Downing Street during lockdown.

It comes after senior civil servant Sue Gray presented an ‘update’ on her long-awaited report into the allegations in Downing Street, which has been held back due to a separate criminal investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mrs May said: “The COVID regulations imposed significant restrictions on the freedoms of members of the public.

“They had a right to expect their Prime Minister to have read the rules, to understand the meaning of the rules, and indeed those around him to have done so too, and to set an example in following those rules.

“What the Gray report does show is that Number 10 was not observing the regulations they had imposed on members of the public.

“So, either my right honourable friend had not read the rules, or didn’t understand what they meant - and others around him - or they didn't think the rules applied to Number 10. Which was it?”

In response, the Prime Minister retorted that was ‘not what the Gray report says’, and added: “I suggest she waits to see the conclusion of the inquiry.”