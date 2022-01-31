New senior associate joins Maidenhead law firm

01:31PM, Monday 31 January 2022
Maidenhead-based law firm Gardner Leader has appointed a new senior associate to its firm.
Angela Badcock is a specialist conveyancing solicitor who has handled many and varied aspects of residential property matters throughout her 35-year career.
Angela has extensive experience of leasehold properties and has also worked with two high street lenders assisting with their mortgage lending.
Derek Rodgers, managing partner at Gardner Leader, said: “We are delighted to welcome Angela into our residential property team. She is highly regarded for her skill, experience and exemplary and bespoke approach to property law.
Angela said: “I’m excited to be joining Gardner Leader, working with its 160-strong experienced and diverse team, and look forward to servicing the firm’s clients in the Thames Valley, nationally and globally.”
