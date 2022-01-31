Maidenhead hospice to host 2022 curry fundraiser virtually

A Maidenhead hospice is encouraging supporters to join in for its traditional virtual curry night to raise vital funds for the charity.

Alexander Devine Children's Hospice last year launched its Big Curry Night In - a virtual fundraising event - after it was unable to host its annual Scrummy Mummy curry night due to pandemic restrictions.

More than 80 families took part in 2021 and the event helped raise nearly £2,000 for the good cause.

One of the families that took part was the Shaw family, based in Marlow. They shared their Big Curry Night In virtually with family in Lincolnshire and friends in Dorset, and mum Vikki explained why she was one of the first to sign up again this year.

“Our family and friends loved the experience last year. It was such a simple and wonderful way to bring us all together at a time when it was not possible to physically be together," she said.

"We loved that we were all cooking and sharing the same meal even though we were hundreds of miles apart. The fact that our meal was also helping to raise vital funds for Alexander Devine made it even more special.

"Although the rules have relaxed now, we had so much fun last year that we are really looking forward to doing it again with our family and friends.”

Scrummy Mummy was one of the first fundraising events created by the charity's CEO Fiona Devine in memory of her late son Alexander, whom the hospice is named after.

Surrounded by supporters in the hall of his school, Fiona served up homemade curry, which was his favourite food, followed by his favourite pudding – his Granny’s trifle.

The event was given the name ‘Scrummy Mummy’ after the nickname Alexander had given his mum.

Kate Wright, fundraiser at Alexander Devine, spoke about how special the event is to the charity and why it wants to continue the tradition.

“Although our annual Scrummy Mummy night is one of the smaller occasions we host, it is nonetheless, one of the most special for us with it being one of the first fundraisers that our charity organised and its close links to Alexander," she said.

"It incorporates his favourite foods and the loving moniker he gave his mum.

"Keeping this special tradition going means a lot to our charity, which is why we have again chosen to hold the event virtually this year rather than cancel due to the risks of COVID.

"We were thrilled with how many signed up to join us last year and loved seeing all the photos shared on our dedicated Big Curry Night In Facebook group.

"We know from last year that it was a fun and wonderful way to bring family and friends together, however far apart, and we hope that people will again choose to support our event this year and help us raise the vital funds that we need.”

To take part in Alexander Devine’s Big Curry Night In, supporters can purchase a curry kit from www.alexanderdevine.org/event

As well as activities for the family to do at home, the kit includes recipe cards for two curry dishes and all the spices that are needed, along with a instructions for how to make Alexander’s favourite pudding. Kits cost £12.50 (plus £2.50 packing and postage).

Whilst the charity is encouraging participants to host their curry night on Friday, February 25, they are welcome to hold their event at any time to suit them.

For more information visit https://alexanderdevine.org/2022/01/big-curry-night-in/