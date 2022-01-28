Public notices: Commemorative plaque for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Proposals for a commemorative plaque and temporary road closures feature in this week’s public notices.

Planning

An application has been submitted to install a commemorative plaque at Windsor Guildhall to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

This year will see Her Majesty become the first British monarch to celebrate 70 years of service.

The anniversary of the Queen’s ascension to the throne falls on February 6 but official celebrations will take place on an extended bank holiday weekend, which starts on Thursday, June 2 and will involve a number of events to mark the occasion.

If approved, the commemorative plaque will be placed on an exterior wall of Windsor’s historic Guildhall.

The sign will also mark 100 years since Royal status was granted to the town of Windsor.

Road closures

A section of Lee Lane, Bisham, is set to be closed overnight for two weeks in February.

The road will be shut overnight from its junction with the A308 Marlow Road to its junction with Dungrove Hill Lane from Tuesday, February 1 to Monday, February 14.

The closure will be in place from 7.30pm to 6am the following morning to allow workers to carry out fibre broadband ducting works.

Alternative routes will be available via Lee Lane, Pinkneys Drive and the A308 Marlow Road.

Kings Lane, Cookham Dean, will be partially closed on Wednesday, February 2 for roadworks.

The road will be shut between its junction with Cookham Dean Bottom and its junction with Dean Lane from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Diversion routes will be available via Dean Lane and Cookham Dean Bottom.

Broadband works are planned for Honey Lane, Hurley, starting next week.

The road will be shut from the northern boundary of Beech Lodge to its junction with A4130 Henley Road from Monday, January 31 to Friday, February 11.

The closure will be in place from 8am to 6pm each day.

Click here to see this week's public notices in the Advertiser.