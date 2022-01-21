Public notices: Latest road closures planned in Maidenhead

A planning application for parking spaces at a medical clinic and road closures feature in this week’s public notices.

Road closures

Oldfield Road will be closed overnight on Wednesday, February 9.

The closure will be in place from 10pm until 5am the following morning.

The road is due to shut to allow Network Rail to carry out bridge inspections which could cause a danger to the public.

Diversion routes will be available.

A section of Forlease Road will be shut overnight on Thursday, February 10.

The road will be shut between Langdale Close and Forlease Drive from 10pm until 5am the following morning.

The closure is taking place so Network Rail can carry out bridge inspection works which could result in danger to the public.

Diversion routes will be available via Oldfield Road, Bridge Road and Forlease Road.

A section of Norden Road will be shut tomorrow (Friday) for essential sewer cleaning works.

Drivers will be unable to travel between the road’s junctions with Desborough Crescent and Altwood Road between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Alternative routes will be available via Norreys Drive, Shoppenhangers Road, Castle Hill, Bath Road and Wootton Way.

Lanes Group PLC is expected to only need one day to complete the sewer cleaning works.

Winter Hill will be partially closed on Thursday, February 3.

The road is due to close southwards from its junction with Gibraltar Lane for 156 metres.

This is to allow workers from Beechwood Tree Care to remove a number of infected trees. The closure will be in place from 8am until 4pm.

Grubwood Lane in Cookham Dean will be partially closed for three days in February.

The road is due to shut for 491 metres southwards from its junction with Quarry Wood Road from 8am to 4pm on Monday, February 7, Tuesday, February 8 and Wednesday, February 9.

Workers will be removing dangerous trees near the highway during the closure.

Planning

Oldfield Lodge Medical Practice has submitted a planning application for 27 new car parking spaces.

The clinic, in Bridge Road, currently occupies both Oldfield Lodge and the nearby Bridgewater Lodge.

A design and access statement submitted to the Royal Borough says the clinic’s lease of Bridgewater Lodge is set to expire which will result in a shortfall of parking.

It is now looking to increase the number of hardstanding car parking spaces at Oldfield Lodge to ensure there are enough spaces for staff patients and visitors.

A bin store will need to be relocated if the plans are approved.