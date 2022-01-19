Police seek information after elderly man has card stolen in Maidenhead

Police have asked for more information about a theft in Maidenhead on Monday which involved an elderly man having his bank card stolen.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) said that it received a report of a theft in West Street at about 2.05pm.

The man was struggling to use the car park machine before he was approached by a person who offered to help.

They falsely told him his card had been swallowed by the machine and offered to accompany him to town to sort out the issue.

However the man was left on the corner of West Street as the offender walked back up the road with his bank card and made off in a car with an accomplice.

A Good Samaritan who witnessed the incident helped the man to the bank where he was assisted with cancelling his cards, before calling the police.

“This poor guy did not have a clue, I felt so sorry for him,” the witness, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

“They [the offenders] were so nicely turned out, you would probably trust them if you met them.”

TVP said that enquiries are ongoing and urged people to get in touch with police if they have information which could help the investigation.

Call 101 or make a report online by quoting the reference number 43220023549.