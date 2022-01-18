SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • No further action taken over firearm arrests in Moor Lane

    No further action taken over illegal firearm arrests

    No further action has been taken against two men who were arrested on suspicion of possessing an illegal firearm in Maidenhead on Sunday.

    Officers were called to a property in Moor Lane at 12.15pm.

    They arrested a 31-year-old man and a 38-year-old man on suspicion of possessing a firearm without a certificate and suspicion of possessing class B drugs.

    A spokeswoman from Thames Valley Police has confirmed the pair have been released from custody and no further action will be taken.

    Maidenhead

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved