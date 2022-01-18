No further action taken over firearm arrests in Moor Lane

11:25AM, Tuesday 18 January 2022
No further action has been taken against two men who were arrested on suspicion of possessing an illegal firearm in Maidenhead on Sunday.
Officers were called to a property in Moor Lane at 12.15pm.
They arrested a 31-year-old man and a 38-year-old man on suspicion of possessing a firearm without a certificate and suspicion of possessing class B drugs.
A spokeswoman from Thames Valley Police has confirmed the pair have been released from custody and no further action will be taken.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Furze Platt has welcomed a new café which has promised to serve ‘the best’ coffee in the town.
A teenager who was reported missing after leaving a Windsor nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning has been found.
An award-winning micro pub featuring a range of unique craft beers is coming to Maidenhead.