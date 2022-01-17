Record year for Thames Valley Air Ambulance call outs in 2021

Thames Valley Air Ambulance crews were called out to 2,880 incidents in 2021, the busiest year for the charity since it became an independent healthcare provider in 2018.

Of the nearly 3,000 call outs, 1,125 took place in Berkshire, whilst 1,018 were in Buckinghamshire.

This equates to an average of 240 call outs a month, and just over 55 every week.

Critical care was given to 1,819 patients when crews attended the most serious incidents across the Thames Valley region.

Call outs included 922 cardiac arrests, 643 medical emergencies, 493 accidental emergencies and 367 road traffic collisions.

Whilst there was a surge in activity once lockdown restrictions eased in the spring, the busiest months for the air ambulance were December and November, with 295 and 276 call outs respectively.

Adam Panter, chief operating officer at Thames Valley Air Ambulance, said that the year had been ‘incredibly busy’ for the service’s crews.

He added: “Not only have they dealt with a record-breaking workload, but they have continued to rise to ongoing challenges posed by PPE and adapt to changes brought about by new COVID-19 variants.

“Behind these facts and statistics are the stories of real people, each going through possibly the worst day of their lives.

“Thanks to our supporters, we have been able to be there when it matters most. We couldn’t have done it without the generosity of our community, who have kept us going throughout the twists and turns of 2021.”

To see an interactive breakdown of Thames Valley Air Ambulance’s call out statistics, visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk/mission-map