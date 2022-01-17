Maidenhead pair arrested on suspicion of possessing illegal firearm

Thames Valley Police has arrested two men on suspicion of possessing a firearm without a certificate in Maidenhead.

Officers were called to a property in Moor Lane at 12.15pm on Sunday.

A 31-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, both from Maidenhead, were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm without a certificate.

The pair are also accused of possessing Class B drugs.

Both men are currently in police custody.

A spokeswoman for Thames Valley Police said an investigation is ongoing and a scene watch is currently in place in Moor Lane.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43220021966.