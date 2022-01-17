Maidenhead pair arrested on suspicion of possessing illegal firearm

02:28PM, Monday 17 January 2022
Thames Valley Police has arrested two men on suspicion of possessing a firearm without a certificate in Maidenhead.
Officers were called to a property in Moor Lane at 12.15pm on Sunday.
A 31-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, both from Maidenhead, were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm without a certificate.
The pair are also accused of possessing Class B drugs.
Both men are currently in police custody.
A spokeswoman for Thames Valley Police said an investigation is ongoing and a scene watch is currently in place in Moor Lane.
Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43220021966.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Furze Platt has welcomed a new café which has promised to serve ‘the best’ coffee in the town.
It was told to take down a large marquee affixed to the external walls of the building.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help to find a teenager who has been reporting missing after leaving a night club in Windsor early this morning.