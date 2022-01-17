Maidenhead mum turns home-schooling into new business venture

A Maidenhead woman has used her experience of home-schooling in lockdown to start-up her own business supporting others through parenthood.

Nicky Cox, 42, a mother of three, created M2M Events after weeks of 'tearing her hair out' over phonics, tackling grammar and struggling to get her head around modern maths methods.

She has channelled her lockdown experience of teaching Ieuan, nine, Gethin, seven and Carys, four, into a venture that will provide support and social connections for parents across East Berkshire and South Bucks.

Nicky has a 20-year background in events working for the likes of the CBI (Confederation of British Industry) and organising conferences attended by Prime Ministers and business leaders including Bill Gates.

She said: “I think the lockdowns and home-schooling has been a real challenge for us all. I know I suddenly realised I needed to connect more with other parents and better understand what the children are learning at school.

“I hope this will be a way mums can share their trials and tribulations over a glass of wine and hear from experts in a relaxed environment.”

M2M Events organises a series of expert-led talks and discussions on various topics designed around requests from other mums.

The first event, Clueless about Phonics, was held on Wednesday at the Lord Grenfell pub in Maidenhead and attended by 15 people who heard about the difference between a split diagraph and a phoneme from three education experts at Highfield Preparatory School, Cookham Rise Primary School and Whiteknights English Hub.

There are also social events in the pipeline for school PTAs, such as a netball tournament at Braywick Leisure Centre on Saturday, March 26, where parents can form teams and compete for a cash prize.

Estate agent Ewe Move Maidenhead has also shown support for the business in providing the cash prize for the winners of the contest.

Steve Hay, branch director, said: “As a fellow Maidenhead business owner, EweMove Maidenhead are delighted to have the opportunity to support Nicky and her start-up business.

"M2M Events provide exciting opportunities for mums in the area to network via creative, fun events, while gaining invaluable advice and tips to support the family. M2M are sure to go from strength to strength.”

The next M2M event is Clueless About Grammar on Wednesday, January 26 at The Lord Grenfell in Oldfield Road.

For more information, email nickycox@m2mevents.co.uk