Windsor and Maidenhead lateral flow collection service suspended

The Royal Borough has suspended its COVID-19 lateral flow test 'Community Collect' service due to depleted stocks.

Collections of home testing kits from the borough’s leisure centres is unavailable following ‘unprecedented demand’ over Christmas, according to Cllr Stuart Carroll (Con, Boyn Hill), the council's lead member for health.

He said ‘some 5,500 kits’ were distributed over the Christmas period following shortages of testing kits in pharmacies and GPs.

The Royal Borough’s assisted testing site at Braywick Leisure Centre remains open for residents, details of which can be found here.

Cllr Carroll added the council was ready to receive additional stocks during weekends and outside normal working hours.

“With our stocks of home use LFT kits now depleted, we’ve sadly had to temporarily suspend our 'Community Collect' scheme at our leisure centres while we await delivery confirmation of our next order,” he said.

“We cannot hand out assisted testing LFTs for home use as they’re not designed for this purpose.

"However, care home, education, and NHS professionals can use assisted LFT kits at home, so we’re working with our partners to enable this and to minimise any disruption.

“Supply issues for home use LFTs is being felt nationally. Please be assured the council is working tirelessly to resolve the supply situation with central Government, and we’re also directly coordinating with the UK Health Security Agency."

Cllr Carroll added: “It’s good to see people taking responsibility to test, to be safe, and to stop the virus spreading, which is the main reason for this increased demand in home kits.

"It’s critical everyone continues to follow the guidance particularly if you have COVID symptoms.”