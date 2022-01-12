Car catches fire on Maidenhead M4 slip road

Firefighters were on hand to extinguish a fire which had engulfed a car on an M4 slip road near Maidenhead this morning (Wednesday).

Two crews from Slough Fire Station were in attendance at about 10.30am to deal with the blaze, which occurred on the motorway's Junction 8/9 westbound slip road for Maidenhead.

The sole driver of the vehicle noticed smoke coming from the vehicle during their journey and pulled over to exit the car and ring for assistance.

Nobody was injured.

Fire crews used breathing apparatus and hose reels to put out the fire which eventually ripped through the car, causing it to be completely written off.

They added that the cause of the fire was thought to be a mechanical problem.

A wait was needed to ensure the car cooled down before it was placed on a pick-up truck to be scrapped.

Firefighters spent about 30 minutes dealing with the incident, which shut the slip road for a couple of minutes due to the smoke generated.

They urged drivers to check their vehicles regularly to ensure they are in safe condition to drive, and pull over and call for assistance if they encounter smoke.