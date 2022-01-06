Police looking for man in connection with Maidenhead burglary

Thames Valley Police has released a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Maidenhead.

The incident occurred at 4.20pm on Sunday, December 19 in Butchers Lane, White Waltham.

The offenders entered a property through the front door by smashing plywood. They took tools belonging to the contractor company from inside the property.

They then broke the side gate to a garage and took a number of other power tools. They left in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander.

Designated Investigator Pippa Rouse, based at Maidenhead police station, said:

“We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the man in this image to please get in touch as we believe they may have information in connection with this burglary.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43210572312.

“Alternatively, for 100 per cent anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”