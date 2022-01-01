British Olympic Association congratulates Honours List athletes

The British Olympic Association has congratulated Olympic and Paralympic athletes – including Maidonians Tom Dean and Jeanette Chippington – for making the New Year Honours list.

The annual list, which was released yesterday on New Year’s Eve, celebrates the achievements and service of ‘extraordinary people’ across the UK.

Olympic double gold-medal winning swimmer Dean was awarded an MBE for services to swimming –while Chippington was given an OBE for services to caneoing after claiming bronze at the Paralympics.

British Olympic Association vice chair, Annamarie Phelps CBE, said:

“It feels like these honours and the recognition for the efforts and success of Team GB’s athletes at Tokyo 2020 are doubly special following another disrupted year due to COVID-19.

“Despite the Games being postponed for a year, our athletes never faltered, they remained positive and continued to train in the most trying of circumstances.

“They have been brilliant and dedicated ambassadors to their sports and to Team GB.

“We are incredibly proud of each and every athlete’s performance in Japan and it has been truly inspiring to see what it meant for each of them to compete and succeed in Tokyo, not only for themselves but their teammates, families and importantly the millions at home that cheered them on at all times of day and night.

“Everyone at the BOA would also like to congratulate the athletes and staff of ParalympicsGB, in particular those recognised in the Honours List.

“We enjoy a very close working relationship and their success in Tokyo is testament to their tireless efforts and to an incredible group of athletes.”