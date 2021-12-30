Former Reading FC owner visits Maidenhead Synagogue

The former Reading FC chairman Sir John Madejski visited Maidenhead Synagogue for its annual Jubilee Lecture earlier this month.

The visit in Ray Park Road was arranged by Rabbi Jonathan Romain – who is a season ticket holder himself for the Championship club.

Madejski told the audience - many of whom turned out in the blue and white colours of Reading FC - of his rags-to-riches business story, as well as his entrepreneurial activities and charitable work at a national and regional level, spanning sports, education, art and culture.

Rabbi Romain said that he stood out from many other high-profile owners because 'he was renowned for having the interest of the club and fans at heart, rather than seeing it as a financial investment'.

Madejski became chairman of Reading back in 1990 with the club's stadium named after him eight years later. His reign as owner of the second division side ended in 2012.