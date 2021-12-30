Tributes to former Maidenhead councillor after death at 70

Tributes have been paid to a former Maidenhead Liberal Democrat councillor following his death at the age of 70.

Dave Mackay passed away on December 16 after a short battle with cancer, having lived in Maidenhead for more than 30 years before recently moving to Brighton.

He was on the Royal Borough council representing Belmont from 2003 until 2011, and had also served in the same ward during the 1990s.

Dave worked for the UK Border Agency (customs) at Heathrow Airport for many years and was also a qualified local football referee.

His other passion was walking and the environment, taking a keen interest in green spaces and was part of the Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth groups.

Dave moved from Audley Drive in Maidenhead to Brighton a couple of years ago.

Liberal Democrat councillor for Pinkneys Green, Clive Baskerville, was elected at the same time as Dave in 2003, and remembers his former colleague fondly.

“When we first got elected, Maidenhead United were in the Berks and Bucks cup final and we went down to Aylesbury to see them lift the cup,” Cllr Baskerville remembered.

Dave would also be known to travel miles for his walking, visiting Europe and also the most northerly island in the Shetlands.

But Cllr Baskerville recalled that 'wherever he was', he would always find the time to send a Christmas card.

“There was not a place where he had not walked, and he was not short of a friend or three,” Cllr Baskerville added.

“If he got a certain issue between his teeth, he would see it through to the end.

“On green issues and the environment, he was very keen on that, as you would have expected being a keen walker.

“Dave would have been a fan of this Maidenhead Great Park campaign - that would have been right up his alley.”