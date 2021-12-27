SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters called to blaze at terraced house in Maidenhead

    Firefighters spend three hours putting out fire at Slough Upton Park

    Firefighters had to tackle a house fire at a property in Maidenhead earlier today.

    Crews were called to a blaze at a three-storey terraced house in Windrush Way at about 11.30am.

    Firefighters from Slough and Maidenhead had to use four sets of breathing apparatus to enter the property and put out the fire which had started in a bedroom on the first floor.

    The occupants of the house escaped unharmed.

