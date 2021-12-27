Firefighters called to blaze at terraced house in Maidenhead

05:59PM, Monday 27 December 2021
Firefighters had to tackle a house fire at a property in Maidenhead earlier today.
Crews were called to a blaze at a three-storey terraced house in Windrush Way at about 11.30am.
Firefighters from Slough and Maidenhead had to use four sets of breathing apparatus to enter the property and put out the fire which had started in a bedroom on the first floor.
The occupants of the house escaped unharmed.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
A number of schools across in Maidenhead and the surrounding areas have been named as top performers in Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022.
It was told to take down a large marquee affixed to the external walls of the building.
The M4 will be closed this weekend between Slough and Maidenhead for smart motorway roadworks.