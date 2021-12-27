Firefighters called to blaze at terraced house in Maidenhead

Firefighters had to tackle a house fire at a property in Maidenhead earlier today.

Crews were called to a blaze at a three-storey terraced house in Windrush Way at about 11.30am.

Firefighters from Slough and Maidenhead had to use four sets of breathing apparatus to enter the property and put out the fire which had started in a bedroom on the first floor.

The occupants of the house escaped unharmed.