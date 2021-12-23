Three jailed for conspiracy to commit robbery in Maidenhead, Cookham and Flackwell Heath

Three men have been sentenced for conspiracy to commit robbery in Maidenhead, Cookham and Flackwell Heath.

The trio were sentenced in relation to a number of incidents between May 30 and June 1, 2020, that took place in a number of locations including Sheepridge Lane in Flackwell Heath, Alwyn Road in Maidenhead and The Viewpoint car park in Cookham.

Kieron Agnew-Harris, 19, of Pheasants Rise, Chesham and Haseeb Ali, 19, of Totteridge Road, High Wycombe were involved in five incidents across Berkshire, whilst Nathan Braim, 21, of HMP Bullingdon was involved in three.

During the incidents, the group targeted members of the public, threatening them with knives and taking belongings.

Agnew-Harris and Ali were charged on February 13, 2021, whilst Braim was charged via postal requisition on February 17, 2021.

Agnew-Harris and Ali pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit robbery each on May 7, whilst Braim pleaded guilty to the same charge on October 18.

All three were sentenced at Reading Crown Court today (Thursday); Agnew-Harris was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison with an extended licence period of five years.

Furthermore, Ali was also sentenced to seven and a half years in prison with an extended licence period of five years, whilst Braim was sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment.

Case investigator, Harriet Driver, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I am pleased that these three men have been sentenced today and accepted responsibility for their actions.

“They threatened innocent members of the public with knives and in one instance it was reported that a machete was seen.

“Carrying a knife is not tolerated and the effects that knife crime can have are far-reaching, impacting victims, their families and local communities.

“Officers work tirelessly to bring offenders [to] justice and these three will now spend time in prison to reflect on their actions.”

