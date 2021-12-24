Christmas messages for our Advertiser and Express readers

Theresa May, MP for Maidenhead and Twyford

“I want to wish everyone across the Maidenhead constituency a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

“It has been fantastic to be able to return to some form of normality this year and get back to attending festive community events in the run up to Christmas like the St Luke’s Church Christmas Tree Festival and Maidenhead’s Christmas lights switch on.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank my constituents for their continued fortitude in the face of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. I realise that many are fed up with the continuing restrictions, but I do feel that with the successful vaccine rollout we are moving past the worst of this pandemic. I would like to thank all those involved in delivering the vaccine rollout locally.

“As we gather for Christmas this year, let’s also spare a thought for all of those who are currently serving in the armed forces both at home and abroad and all those in the emergency services who will continue to be working throughout the Christmas period who are keeping us safe.

“2022 offers many opportunities for the Maidenhead constituency and I look forward to working locally to make Maidenhead an even greater place to live.”

Beaconsfield MP Joy Morrissey, whose constituency covers Burnham and Marlow

“2021 has been a year of highs and lows, from the spectacular way our country came together for the vaccine rollout, to the bitter disappointment of facing Omicron as we approach Christmas.

“Throughout the year though I have been so impressed by the resilience and determination of the people, communities and businesses in my constituency.

“Many of you have written to me and it has been my enduring pleasure to help where I can. Just before Christmas my office had solved over 20,000 cases for constituents since my election in 2019.

“The towns and villages across my constituency are all extraordinary and unique places, with long histories and strong identities, including the one where I have now bought a home.

“It has been the highlight of my year to be able to get out and see these wonderful places again and meet the fantastic people who live there. So, I wish every one of my constituents a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. I am already looking forward to seeing you all again next year!”

Slough MP Tan Dhesi

“My best wishes everyone for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Over the past two years, we have all been through so much, so it’s important we’re now able to come together and spend a well-deserved break with the people who matter the most to us. Make memories, reminisce over old ones, spend well needed time with family and friends.

“I also want to thank all the hardworking NHS staff and key workers who have and continue to be an absolute credit to our country. Their dedication and drive have fuelled us through these difficult times. Even in the face of the threat that Omicron poses over these coming winter months, I know our NHS will continue be an absolutely crucial asset in this fight.

“Stay safe everyone - please make sure you get your booster jab and enjoy the holidays.”

Windsor MP Adam Afriyie

"It is in our own area of Windsor that the first known Christmas tree in Britain was erected by Queen Charlotte in 1800 and I always enjoy seeing the decorations and festivities in our beautiful area – it really is a sight to behold.

"I know that for so many, Christmas is an incredibly special time of year, and despite the issues posed by Omicron, I hope that most of us will be able to spend that all important time with family and loved ones.

"To help achieve this, our vaccination rollout has been nothing short of brilliant.

"I want to take this opportunity to extend a hearty thanks to our NHS, medical and healthcare workers who have been working hard, day and night, to make happen. Thanks also to our military and the thousands of volunteers who formed local support networks to help deliver food and care locally.

"I certainly hope that we can look forward to a brighter 2022 and I am confident that the new year will bring new hope and a pathway out of Covid and lockdowns.

"Above all I want to wish and your family you a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year."

The Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr John Story

“2021 has been another challenging year for us all. We have followed the Covid guidance, been vaccinated, had more freedom to spend time with friends and family but I know we have all had to make sacrifices in order to keep everyone safe and well, so thank you.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all our committed key workers who have continued to work throughout the year, as well as the many dedicated volunteers who continue to play vital roles in supporting our communities.

“From NHS staff, carers, council staff, the emergency services and Armed Forces through to pharmacists, postmen, delivery drivers, shop workers and community groups – the list really is a long one and although not everyone is mentioned here the sentiment is for you all, we are indeed grateful for your service and community spirit.

“As we look forward to celebrating HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year, I hope this festive season you will be able to enjoy the Christmas period with your loved ones and I wish everyone a healthy and happy 2022.”

The Mayor of Slough, Cllr Mohammed Nazir

“We have had a difficult 18 months and have had to change how we live, work, and socialise.

“We must not forget those who have lost loved ones or contracted this deadly virus, some still suffering the effects with long-Covid.

“Yet amongst all this, Slough has done what it always has – stepped up and united its communities to help our most vulnerable.

“It has been a privilege to see our voluntary organisations, businesses and ordinary people in the community come together to ensure that the residents of our town have the support they need to get through these difficult times.

“I would particularly like to thank the NHS who have worked so tirelessly throughout this Pandemic and continue to do so.

“I would also like to pay tribute to members of public services who will be working throughout the Christmas period to ensure vital services are delivered, and the organisations who will be making life easier for the homeless.

“This Christmas let us think of those who may be facing difficult times in the UK and around the World and especially those who are suffering with mental health issues after this very difficult period.”

The Mayoress and I would like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year.