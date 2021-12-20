Festive work by talented young artists on display at Norden Farm

Artwork from two talented schoolchildren is being displayed at Norden Farm, inspired by the venue's annual Christmas show.

The exhibition includes original work by Kipper the Dog author and illustrator Mick Inkpen, as well as work by children who entered a competition run by the arts venue.

The contest was based on the venue’s Christmas show – Kipper’s Snowy Day, which has been adapted from the book.

The winner of the three to five years category was Lila Bowley, aged five. She created a snowy scene complete with bobble hats, felt trees and snow made from cotton wool.

The winner of the six to eight years category was Sienna Hamilton, seven, who made a Christmas present for Kipper – a new scarf with a repetitive pattern.

Sienna was the overall winner and turned on the Christmas lights at Maidenhead Town Hall last month as part of her prize. Both youngsters also won a goody bag.

Sally Worman, Norden Farm marketing manager, said: “We were so impressed by the level of competition entries, it’s a favourite time of year when the artwork starts to arrive from local children and schools.

“Everyone loved Sienna’s inventive scarf and her use of pattern. And Lila’s snowy scene is a really fun piece of art.”

The Kipper’s Snowy Day show and the artwork exhibition is at Norden Farm until Thursday, December 30.