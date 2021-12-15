Work begins on major Maidenhead regeneration site

Work has begun on a major Maidenhead regeneration scheme which will bring 429 new flats to the town.

The Landing, on the triangle of Broadway, King Street and Queen Street, is being developed by HUB in partnership with Norwegian investment company Smedvig.

The first phase of the project, which has been hit by a series of delays, will bring more than 400 rented flats for operator Get Living, and will be constructed by contractor JJ Rhatigan.

This initial phase will also deliver 23,000 sq ft of ground floor retail, car parking and public realm on the 3.5-acre site.

The plans, when fully complete, will incorporate 104,000 sq ft of office space and15,000 sq ft of ground floor retail and leisure space, which will be constructed in two further phases.

Companies involved in the project marked the breaking of the ground today (Wednesday) via a private event, after a planned ceremony was cancelled due to COVID-19 fears.

Damien Sharkey, managing director at HUB, said: “This is a landmark moment for HUB, and the development we will now deliver is particularly important for Maidenhead, being on a pivotal site for the town .

“We are very excited to have started construction on this fantastic new place that will bring beautifully-designed, well-connected homes, employment opportunities and community facilities to the town centre.”

Councillor David Coppinger, the council's cabinet member for planning, said: “The council is driving forwards the much-needed regeneration of Maidenhead town centre, and this ground-breaking is another major milestone, hot on the heels of our railway station forecourt revamp.

"With £155m of private investment, The Landing will provide longer-term benefits including new homes, jobs and facilities that will enhance the vibrancy of the town centre, support further major investment and boost the whole community.

"In the short term, the construction work itself will deliver immediate benefits, including opportunities for local sub-contractors, suppliers and construction workers, work placements and talks for local young people, and simply the spending power of 350 extra site personnel in town.”

Construction of phase one of The Landing is expected to complete in late 2024.