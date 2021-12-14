Popular Furze Platt Christmas trail makes a return

A popular Christmas lights trail around Furze Platt has returned this year to help fundraise for facilities at two Maidenhead schools.

The event was held last year to bring some festive cheer at the height of lockdown, and is running again until the weekend as 40 homes are lit up for the occasion.

The Furze Platt Schools Association (FPSA) is organising the trail in aid of Furze Platt Infant and Junior Schools in Oaken Grove.

Whilst walking or driving around the trail, participants get to chose their favourite house. The property with the most votes will be announced next week, and win a festive prize.

So far, a total of £199 has been raised for the schools with this figure hoped to increase by the time the trail ends on Sunday, December 19.

Mike Wallace, executive headteacher at the Furze Platt Primary Federation, said: "The FPSA is and always has been an invaluable support for the two schools.

"Without the fundraising that the FPSA does, neither school would have the facilities that they have now. From computing software to furniture, to books, to log parks and to enrichment days for the children, the FPSA has supported a diverse range of school projects that your children benefit from.

"Schools budgets do not fund the 'special bits' that our children enjoy and deserve. The FPSA does that for them so please do support them in keeping our schools great."

Visit the trail's JustGiving page for details about how to donate and receive a trail map: www.justgiving.com/campaign/FPSAChristmasTrail2021

Email christmas.trail.fpsa@gmail.com for more information.