Maidenhead young person club brings festive cheer to elderly residents

A young leaders group based in Maidenhead were assisted by Father Christmas and his elves as they entertained elderly residents at St Luke's Community Centre at the weekend.

Members of Maidenhead Rotaract welcomed more than 40 seniors to enjoy some festive fun on Saturday.

After having a year off due to lockdown last year, the club for 18 to 30-year-olds invited residents for an afternoon of games, treats, carolling and a seasonal lunch.

But the highlight of the event was a visit from Father Christmas, who handed out personal gifts and spent the afternoon enjoying the fun.

The purpose of the event is to get the population of elderly residents in Maidenhead out and about this Christmas, meeting other people in their age group.

Tom Buxton, president of Maidenhead Rotaract, said: "Our club has been organising this event for the last 40 years and I’m so pleased that we were able to bring it back again this year.

"It was nice to see everyone having such a good time, smiling and laughing. It’s just great to know that the effort we’ve put in has brought a little Christmas cheer to so many.”

The club thanked the Louis Baylis Charitable Trust, publishers of the Advertiser, for its donation which helped fund this event.

Lisa Hunter, former president of Maidenhead Rotaract and member of Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club, added: “As Maidenhead Rotaract enters its 42nd year, we’re kicking off an exciting recruitment campaign to induct new members to the vibrant club.

"So it is a really exciting time to get involved, giving you the chance to learn new skills, meet new people, give back to the community and have fun whilst trying new activities.”

For more information on Maidenhead Rotaract, click here.