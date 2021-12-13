Proposals for 434 homes on former Magnet site to be debated

Controversial plans to build hundreds of new flats on the site of the former Magnet Leisure Centre will go before a planning committee later this week.

Developer Countryside wants to construct five buildings - containing more than 400 homes - at the location of the old centre in Saint-Cloud Way, which closed its doors in September last year.

Councillors will convene at Maidenhead Town Hall at 7pm on Wednesday to discuss the plans for the first time, with officers recommending that they authorise the head of planning to approve the proposals, with conditions attached.

Plans for the Holmanleaze site have been in the pipeline for some time but have not been short on controversy.

Despite Royal Borough council leader Andrew Johnson claiming that the apartments would be 'right' for the area in an interview with the Advertiser in March, other groups have hit out at the plans.

A petition was launched back in the spring against Countryside's proposals, which garnered hundreds of signatures.

Thames Valley Police also raised fears over increased anti-social behaviour should the plans be granted, while concerns over parking have also been raised by nearby Maidenhead Mosque.

Other objectors have included the council's own housing team and the Maidenhead Civic Society.

Speaking in April, the latter called the plans ‘the next stage in the delivery of Maidenhead's Flat Mountain.’

In their report before councillors this week, planning officers say that the 'scale, height and massing' of the proposals are 'considered acceptable'.

They add that while the development has a 'negative impact on the setting of listed buildings and on strategic views', that harm is 'not considered substantial'.

"The proposal represents a substantial benefit in terms of the provision of housing (including affordable housing) in line with the Emerging Borough Local Plan allocation," they say.

"There are significant improvements to walking and cycling infrastructure."

Some of the conditions that would have to be met for permission to be officially granted includes £263,872 towards improvements to community facilities, and £833,000 towards a new pedestrian crossing on the A4.

A travel plan, including three on-site car club spaces, provision of affordable housing and improvements to the existing subway will also have to be completed by Countryside.

The plans themselves were amended slightly in October - and now include 434 homes (instead of 439), with 87 of these affordable (down from 130 which were originally proposed).

There will be 38 per cent social rented housing and 62 per cent shared ownership properties.

With regards to parking, Countryside has attempted to smooth matters over with the aggrieved Maidenhead Mosque by providing five parking spaces for the use of the group.

In total, there will be 346 spaces (including disabled parking bays), and 455 cycle spots.

At a disability and inclusion forum today (Monday), Ian Brazier-Dubber – the new managing director of RBWM Property Company following the exit of predecessor Barbara Richardson - said that if approved, work on the former Magnet site will start in the spring next year, lasting three years.

Countryside is one of the key players within Maidenhead's regeneration and has already constructed hundreds of new flats on the banks of Maidenhead waterways, in a development dubbed 'Watermark'.

Reform Road and West Street are two further locations in the town where it is looking to build homes.

Wednesday's meeting can be streamed live on the RBWM YouTube channel from 7pm.