Newlands Girls’ School to reopen tomorrow after ‘severe’ heating issues

Students at Newlands Girls’ School are set to return to the classroom tomorrow after the school closed for two days due to ‘severe’ heating problems this week.

Girls at the Farm Road secondary school were told to stay at home on Tuesday and Wednesday due to ongoing heating issues.

They are due to return tomorrow (Thursday) but the school said they could wear their own warm clothes as the heating is not expected to be fixed until next term.

A letter to parents, seen by the Advertiser, said temporary heaters have been placed in each classroom and conditions will be monitored.

The letter said: “We are now confident that despite the ongoing heating issues, we are able to open the school and welcome back our pupils and staff on Thursday, December 9 at the normal time.

“The regrettable news is that the problems are more severe than we first thought and therefore it is unlikely that the heating will be up and running until the beginning of next term.

“With this in mind, a reminder that pupils are permitted to wear their own warm clothes if they wish to until the end of term.”

Acting co-headteachers Jo Capon and Matthew Henshaw added in the letter that no heating is available in the PE changing rooms.

The school has also been left without a canteen service so pupils must bring in packed lunches, the letter added.

“Thank you, once again, for your patience and understanding during this difficult time,” the letter added.