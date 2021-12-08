Older men's social club welcomes 20 for Christmas lunch

Men's Matters held its Christmas Lunch for 20 men last Wednesday (December 1) at The Thames Hotel in Ray Mead Road.

The social club for older men saw attendees with ages ranging from 68 to 96.

Trustee Paul Samuels said: “It was the most wonderful lunch at the end of what has been a difficult year for everyone.”

Men's Matters is a group that supports older men to ‘live longer and live better.’

It meets every Wednesday at the Maidenhead Community Centre, 4 Marlow Road between 2-4pm.

The group organises excursions, community talks and exercise classes.

It also holds a weekly social on Mondays from 2-4pm at All Saints Church in Dedworth Road.

More information can be found on the Men's Matters website at www.mensmatters.org