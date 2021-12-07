Maidenhead fire station decked out again for festive season

Maidenhead Fire Station is getting in the festive spirit once more this year whilst also highlighting the dangers of Christmas decorations.

Amy Crook, fire safety inspection officer, has taken time out to decorate the fire station in Bridge Road to provide a colourful environment for firefighters working over the festive period.

She put a call out to residents in the town to donate decorations, which have been placed both inside and outside the station.

Fire crews are also urging people to donate to The Firefighters Charity by posting cash through the letterbox or scanning a QR code in Bridge Street.

Last year, Amy raised £200 for the good cause and is hoping to go even further in 2021.

“The firefighters love my decorations every year, and help me put them up outside,” Amy said.

“We are also asking the children of Royal Berkshire to do a colouring for us and we will place them in the bay windows and the hallways.”

Those wishing to donate drawings should place them in a folder next to the fire station’s front door.

Amy also reminded people to be safe with festive decorations due to their highly combustable nature, making them easily flammable.