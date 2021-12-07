Large container placed near A4 'without council's knowledge'

A large container has appeared in a Maidenhead road - much to the bemusement of the Royal Borough council.

The hefty unit has reportedly been sitting in Westmorland Road since the weekend, near to the junction with the busy A4 Bath Road.

Ward councillor Gurpreet Bhangra (Con, Boyn Hill) added via social media that the container should have been delivered to Kent rather than Maidenhead.

The Tory councillor also raised health and safety concerns with regards to the location of the container in close proximity to the A4.

He added that the container has been placed in the road without the knowledge of the local authority.

"We have been alerted to a suspicious large container that has been dangerously placed on Westmorland Road near the junction of Bath Road," Cllr Bhangra said on Facebook.

"Cllr Stuart Carroll [fellow ward councillor] and I have been in regular contact with senior RBWM highways officers to safely secure the area, which we are glad to report has been carried out.

"Secondly, to find out why the container has been placed there without the knowledge of the council."

He added: "We have been informed it seems the container has been delivered to the wrong address and was meant for an address in Kent.

"We will continue to follow up with our highways team to ensure the owners are held to account and swiftly remove the container as soon as possible.

"Thank you to those residents who brought this to our attention."

The Royal Borough has been contacted for more information.