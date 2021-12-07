Popular Maidenhead tour by Father Christmas set to return this week

Father Christmas is coming to town over the coming days on his annual tour of Maidenhead via sleigh.

Organised by the Maidenhead Round Table, Father Christmas will be touring Maidenhead with his assistants to raise money for charity.

He has invested in a contactless card reader for 2021, meaning donations can be taken via cash or card in exchange for sweets.

Father Christmas has been completing his charitable trip around the town for almost 20 years, although, like many of us, he was subjected to travel restrictions last year due to the pandemic.

Keith Ashton of the Maidenhead Round Table said: “COVID-19 really hampered our efforts to visit local areas last year which impacted on what we could donate to charities.

“We’re always on the lookout for like-minded individuals that want to chip in to help the community and support local charities, if this is something that interests you, please contact us through our Facebook page, @MaidenheadRoundTable.”

The route Santa will be taking across Maidenhead this year is as follows:

Tuesday, December 7 - Lowbrook

Saturday, December 11 - Holyport

Sunday, December 12 - Larchfield

Tuesday, December 14 - Newlands

Saturday, December 18 - Wessex Way

Sunday, December 19 - Cranbrook

Tuesday, December 21 - St Marks