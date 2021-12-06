Crime round-up: Youths fire catapults at squirrels in Knowl Hill

The following crimes have been reported in Maidenhead in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org

All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts. (Jeffrey.pick@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk)

Central Maidenhead:



Saturday, November 20, Southgate House, Bailey Close. A scammer knocked on the door of various apartments selling cheap plastic products.

1) The victim bought four very cheap items and paid £50.

2) The man claimed to be working for a charity and received £10.

3) The victim purchased a cheap torch for £20. Ref. No: 43210526115

Saturday, November 20, 7.30pm-10pm, Woodhurst Road. Someone threw a bucket of paint over a house sign. Ref. No: 432310526146

Riverside & Belmont:

Friday, November 19, 2pm, Ray Mill Road East. A resident was approached by a man in the street and asked if he wanted to buy an iPhone 13 and a MacBook Pro for £600.

The resident agreed a price of £290, which he handed over. When they got home, they found the laptop bag contained two bottles of water. Ref. No: 43210523946

Bisham, Cookham, Hurley, The Walthams, Littlewick Green and Knowl Hill:

Sunday, November 21, 1.25 pm, Knowl Hill Common, Knowl Hill. A witness reported a group of three youths firing catapults at squirrels. Ref. No: 43210526827

Friday, November 19, 11.30am, farm on Smewins Road, White Waltham. Report of a group hunting on the land with dogs. Ref. No: 43210527687



No crime to report in Pinkneys Green, Furze Platt, Boyn Hill, Cox Green, Woodlands Park, Oldfield, Bray and Holyport.