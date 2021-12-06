Crime round-up: Youths fire catapults at squirrels in Knowl Hill

04:35PM, Monday 06 December 2021
The following crimes have been reported in Maidenhead in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org
All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts. (Jeffrey.pick@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk)
Central Maidenhead:
Saturday, November 20, Southgate House, Bailey Close. A scammer knocked on the door of various apartments selling cheap plastic products.
1) The victim bought four very cheap items and paid £50.
2) The man claimed to be working for a charity and received £10.
3) The victim purchased a cheap torch for £20. Ref. No: 43210526115
Saturday, November 20, 7.30pm-10pm, Woodhurst Road. Someone threw a bucket of paint over a house sign. Ref. No: 432310526146
Riverside & Belmont:
Friday, November 19, 2pm, Ray Mill Road East. A resident was approached by a man in the street and asked if he wanted to buy an iPhone 13 and a MacBook Pro for £600.
The resident agreed a price of £290, which he handed over. When they got home, they found the laptop bag contained two bottles of water. Ref. No: 43210523946
Bisham, Cookham, Hurley, The Walthams, Littlewick Green and Knowl Hill:
Sunday, November 21, 1.25 pm, Knowl Hill Common, Knowl Hill. A witness reported a group of three youths firing catapults at squirrels. Ref. No: 43210526827
Friday, November 19, 11.30am, farm on Smewins Road, White Waltham. Report of a group hunting on the land with dogs. Ref. No: 43210527687
No crime to report in Pinkneys Green, Furze Platt, Boyn Hill, Cox Green, Woodlands Park, Oldfield, Bray and Holyport.
