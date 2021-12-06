Oldfield School students pitch ideas at 'Dragons Den' week

Business-savvy pupils at Oldfield School in Maidenhead got put to the test after a Young Entrepreneur Club paid a visit.

The Young Entrepreneurs Club regularly visits schools in the area to help equip children with business skills and turn their ideas into reality.

This term, the club was at Oldfield School in Bray Road and challenged youngsters there to a ‘Dragons Den’ week, in which youngsters had to pitch business ideas to a panel.

A total of six firms were put forward for selection, with each pupil given a certificate for their wealth of ideas.

Katy Breen, who founded The Young Entrepreneurs Club with business partner Liz Hayward, said: “We have always believed that children are natural entrepreneurs and ideas factories.

“Our club aims to help equip the children with the right skills, thinking and mindset to be able to make their ideas a reality and perhaps one day a thriving business.”