Theresa May attends Cox Green fundraiser in aid of guide dogs charity

Maidenhead MP Theresa May was present at a fundraising event at the Barley Mow pub in Cox Green, which raised £1,140 for a guide dogs charity.

Businesses from the area had donated prizes for the event’s raffle, including the Handmade Cake Company, Bakedd and Pinewood Studios.

Mrs May spent some time listening about the challenges of living with sight loss and how Guide Dogs UK was hit hard by the pandemic.

The fundraiser on November 28 was organised by Maidenhead residents James and Vicki Sweeney.

Vicki said: “Mrs May spent some time hearing about how we've been raising money for Guide Dogs though our fundraising group 'Friends of Ken Weinling'.

“She also met with local guide dog owners [and] spoke to them about their life changing stories.”

Guide Dogs UK is working on a campaign called ‘Safe and Sound’, which seeks to make it compulsory for quiet vehicles to have a sound generating system built in.

Other challenges include some businesses not allowing guide dogs, despite it being a legal requirement.

Vicki said: “James and I would like to thank Jen and Martin [Baish] at The Barley Mow for letting us host the raffle.

“We'd also like to thank everyone who bought tickets, and all the amazing companies who donated prizes.”

To find out more about 'Friends of Ken Weinling’, click here.