COVID-19: Latest cases in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

The latest figures have been released showing the number of COVID-19 cases in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead.

Data from Public Health Berkshire shows 902 people tested positive for the virus between Sunday, November 28 and Saturday, December 4.

This compared to 916 infections over the previous seven days, a fall of 1.5 per cent.

In Slough 610 people tested positive for coronavirus between Sunday, November 28 and Saturday December 4.

This was down 3 per cent from the 629 infections recorded over the previous seven days.

The latest NHS data shows 65 patients with COVID-19 were occupying beds at the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust as of Tuesday, November 30.

This compared to 67 recorded at the trust’s three hospitals, which include Wexham Park and Heatherwood, on Tuesday, November 23.

The trust said four patients died between November 29 and December 5 having tested positive for coronavirus but this data is subject to change.