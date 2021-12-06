Further support granted for most vulnerable residents in Windsor and Maidenhead this Christmas

Windsor and Maidenhead residents who may need additional support are set to benefit from a government grant this Christmas.

Almost £590,000 has been given to the council from the government’s Household Support Fund to assist those who meet the criteria with the costs of food, rent, council tax relief and deposits to secure tenancies.

The funding will be used to provide a £40 food voucher, per child, per week for families eligible for free school meals, as well as support to low-income social housing tenants who are at risk of losing their home.

Furthermore, the funding will allow deposit provision to secure tenancy arrangements for residents who would otherwise be unable to take up the housing offer and become homeless.

Moreover, council tax relief may be available to residents eligible for council tax support due to low income.

For younger residents, the council has announced that bookings are now open for the Feed Ur Everyday Lives (FUEL) programme for children eligible for free school meals.

The programme, delivered by Achieving for Children with funding from the Department for Education, will provide young people and their families access to free activity groups and nutritious meals.

FUEL will offer activities for children aged five to 16-years-old for four hours a day. These will include sensory activities for children with special educational needs, cooking sessions, pool table, arts and crafts, dance and a range of sports activities.

Cllr Stuart Carroll, cabinet member for adult social care, children’s services, health and mental health, said he was ‘delighted’ that the council had secured national funding to assist its most vulnerable residents.

He added: “Winter, and Christmas in particular, can be a particularly tough time for many families and I would encourage those with children who are eligible to book a place on this easily accessible and valuable programme which I’m pleased we are able to offer over the festive period.

“The school holiday periods can be times of added financial pressure for families, with increased costs on childcare and food, and we hope FUEL’s offer of nutritious meals and fun and engaging activities will help our hardest-hit families.

“Both the funding we have successfully secured, and the FUEL programme are a critical part of our ongoing commitment to supporting some of our most disadvantaged and vulnerable families in the borough.”