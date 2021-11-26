Drug dealer urged to collect missing bag of cannabis at police station

Police discovered 100 grams of cannabis inside a rucksack in Maidenhead today (Friday) - and called on the drug dealer in question to report to the local station to pick up their illegal items.

Officers joked on Facebook that whoever is responsible should not 'make any plans for this evening'.

Thames Valley Police Windsor and Maidenhead said that it received a report this morning by a member of the public that the bag was in Waltham Road, Maidenhead.

When the force investigated, they found 100 grams of the Class B drug stashed inside, along with scales and deal bags.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 43210533477.

"Have you misplaced all of your drugs, as well as your scales and deal bags? Do you recognise this bag?" TVP asked in the amusing social media post.



"If so, please head down to Maidenhead Police Station to speak with officers. Don't make any plans for this evening though.

"This morning, after a report by a member of the public, this bag was located in a hedge on Waltham Road, Maidenhead with almost 100 grams of cannabis inside."