Maidenhead's Christmas lights fireworks cancelled over storm fears

Maidenhead's traditional firework display above the town hall after the Christmas lights switch-on have been cancelled due to the arrival of Storm Arwen this weekend.

Royal Borough events brand Make Maidenhead announced on Facebook this afternoon (Friday) that the popular show would not be taking place due to the planned bad weather.

However other attractions at tomorrow's switch- on event, such as the festive market, on-stage entertainment and lights countdown, will still be taking place.

"Sadly, due to the severe weather warnings, we have had to cancel tomorrow night's fireworks display," Make Maidenhead said.

"We aren't letting [Storm Arwen] rain on our parade - there is still lots to look forward to - all day festive market, live entertainment on stage outside the town hall, big Christmas lights countdown, and a sparkly surprise on the front of the Town Hall

"Wrap up warm and come on down."

Maidenhead's Olympic and Paralympic stars are due to flick the switch on the lights, with crowds returning to see them for the first time since 2019.