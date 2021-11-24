Maidenhead Christmas lights switch-on to take place this weekend

Maidenhead is set to light up for Christmas this weekend as the town prepares for the return of its annual switch-on event.

Successful Olympians and Paralympians will be turning on the Christmas lights this year, with a range of festivities planned all day on Saturday near the Town Hall.

The annual switch-on attracts visitors with a festive trading market popping up in the High Street from 9.30am-7pm.

The market features a range of craft makers, gifts, hot food, mulled wine and treats, alongside the event’s normal produce market.

From lunchtime, Traylen’s funfair will be open in St Ives Road, while at 2pm, Rotary will be entertaining people with its ‘Hook a Duck’ game.

From 2pm-3.30pm, the Sing4You choir will perform in the Nicholsons Centre, while after this, performers are set to take to the main stage outside the town hall.

Dance Inspired will showcase their talents from 4.40pm – 4.50pm, while the New Maidenhead Choir will perform between 4.50pm – 5.15pm.

Bottle Kids will take centre stage from 5.15pm-5:45pm, just prior to the switch-on ceremony, which is scheduled for 6pm. They will perform again at 6.10pm.

The event will be concluded with the traditional firework display from the roof of the Town Hall, courtesy of Shellscape Pyrotechnics.

A road closure will be in place in Queen Street from its junction with Broadway, High Street, St Ives Road and the Colonnade from 7am until 9pm on the day, and on-street parking will be suspended from midnight tomorrow (Friday).

There is also set to be free parking in Maidenhead over the festive period.

Windsor held its Christmas lights switch-on at the weekend, while Marlow's will take place tomorrow (Thursday) with TV and radio presenter Chris Evans, which will coincide with the town's late night shopping event.